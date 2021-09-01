Corvallis not teaching CRT

by Jon Konen, Superintendent, Corvallis School District

We are supporting students to develop strong social and emotional skills. We are working hard to meet the needs of all students. We welcome anyone who would like to meet to discuss our curriculum. We have a curriculum review process. In addition, the community can offer comments through public comment at school board meetings. We do not have any standards that address Critical Race Theory (CRT), and again, we are not teaching CRT.