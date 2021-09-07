Comment Period Open – DNRC timber sale proposal

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Southwest Land Office Hamilton Unit is in the preliminary process of developing a timber sale southeast of Lolo near Sin-Tin-Tin-Em-Ska Creek . The proposed timber sale would harvest approximately 1.0 – 1.5 million board feet from approximately 400 acres using ground skidding. The legal description is: T11N, R20W, Sec. 12 and Sec. 24. This land is School Trust land, and the harvest will provide revenue to the University of Montana Trust Fund. The department is seeking comments from interested parties. Please direct written comments to:

Thayer Jacques

Hamilton Unit

P.O. Box 713

Hamilton, MT 59840

Or: tjacques@mt.gov

BS 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29