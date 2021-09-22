Bitterroot Performing Arts Council announces new season, new director

On Friday, the Bitterroot Performing Arts Council ends its “extended intermission” and launches its 17th season of live performances with a new executive director to lead the organization and welcome guests back to the Hamilton Performing Arts Center.

Larry McCloskey recently accepted the position and is looking forward to hosting his first performance, “Time for 3” – a string trio of talented musicians who sing and play across multiple genres and time periods.

“Kudos to all of those involved in the BPAC during this difficult time,” McCloskey said. “They have done the heavy lifting, scheduled an outstanding season, and allowed me to walk into this dream job.”

Laura Merrill is president of the BPAC Board and said the staff and volunteer board members have been working tirelessly over the summer to pull together the season of six shows and find the perfect person for the executive director position.

“Because of the generosity of our community, we are able to expand our programming capabilities and educational opportunities this season and into the future,” Merrill said. “Larry’s passion for live performance combined with his business and team management background will be a great asset to our organization. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Since moving here to be closer to family, McCloskey said, “I have always been blown away by the caliber of artists that participate in the BPAC series and so grateful that an organization exists to bring that kind of entertainment to the valley. And now, I get to be a part of it. I’m just really happy for the opportunity.”

Time for Three kicks off the new season with an energetic performance on Friday at the performing arts center in Hamilton High School. The trio features Ranaan Meyer on double bass and vocals as well as Nick Kendall and Charles Yang, who both play the violin and provide complimentary vocals. While more than two-thirds of the tickets have been sold to season ticket holders and fans of the group, Operations Manager Jacque VanDenburg confirmed that great seats in the house are still available.

“Time for Three” will perform at the Hamilton High Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at bitterrootperformingarts.org or at the BPAC Box Office at 127 W. Main Street in Signal Square in Hamilton. For more information, call 406-363-7946. Tickets for the remaining four shows in the season are also on sale.