Animal shelter still struggling with delays over sewer line

by Michael Howell

It’s been over five weeks since the Bitter Root Humane Association’s Animal Shelter has been restricted to curbside service. The shelter is not closed and animals can still be dropped off and/or picked up for adoption by appointment, but the general public is not allowed to enter either of the two buildings.

It was discovered near the end of construction of the new, larger facility on the site that there was a deficiency in the sewer system. There was not enough fall in the sewer line for a proper connection to the city’s sewer mainline. A pump station was installed to overcome the difficulties and the animals were moved into the new building on July 4. But when a leak developed in the system and the sewer line couldn’t hold pressure, both the new building and the old were closed to public occupancy.

Manager Rachel Kramer said the shelter has been receiving a lot of calls asking if they are closed.

“We are definitely open and doing business by appointment,” said Kramer. Before they can allow general public entry to the buildings, the City of Hamilton will have to lift the closure order.