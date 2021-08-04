Town of Stevensville to host Community Appreciation event

The Town of Stevensville will host a community appreciation night on Thursday, August 5, which will lead the Town into the 108th Annual Creamery Picnic scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The appreciation event, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Stevensville’s Creamery Garden Park, will include an opportunity for residents to connect with the Mayor, Town Council members, and Town staff.

Light refreshments will be served as a “thank you” to all the volunteers and community members who make Stevensville a great community to live, work, and visit.