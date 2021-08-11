Summons by Publication – Ragsdale-Aguirre vs. Geraldine M. Bridges

Thomas C. Orr

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST DISTRICT JUDICIAL COURT,

RAVALLI COUNTY

BEVERLY DAISY RAGSDALE-AGUIRRE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GERALDINE M. BRIDGES, her successors and assigns, and all unknown owners, unknown heirs, or any unknown devisees of any deceased person, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon the real property described in the complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff’s title thereto, whether such claim or possible claim be present or contingent,

Defendants.

Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000230-QT Hon.: Jennifer B. Lint

Dept. No.: 2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION FOR GERALDINE M. BRIDGES

The State of Montana Sends Greetings to Defendant Geraldine M. Bridges:

YOU, A DEFENDANT HEREIN, ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint to Quiet Title in this action, which is filed in the office of the above-named District Court, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to file your written answer and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff’s attorney within 21-days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

GIVEN under my hand this 21st day of July 2021.

By: Amber Miles

Deputy Clerk of District Court

Ravalli County District Court

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

