Stevensville to offer free swimming during Creamery Picnic

Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey announced an initiative last week with the Town Council aimed at integrating the Town Pool into the annual Creamery Picnic community celebration.

Parks and Recreation Director Bobby Sonsteng says that lifeguards will be on staff and the pool will hold a free open swim for the community on Saturday, August 7, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome to participate in this free community offering.

The initiative was proposed by the administration to the Town Council, who enthusiastically approved the concept as a way for the Town to integrate its programs into the signature Creamery Picnic. Victoria Howell, with the Stevensville Civic Club which sponsors the Picnic, told the Town Council that when she saw the initiative on the agenda, she thought it was a cool idea. “Once again the Town is doing something really nice to help with this event,” said Howell. “I just love it.”

The pool will not hold any other programming on Saturday outside of the open swim hours.