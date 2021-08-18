Stevensville Budget Hearing 8/26/21

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing during their Council Meeting on August 26, 2021 at 7:30 pm at the North Valley Library Community Room at 208 Main Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the Preliminary FY21-22 Budget.

The Town has completed its preliminary budget for FY21-22. A copy of the preliminary budget is available for review on the Town’s website, townofstevensville.com and at the office of the Town Clerk located at Town Hall. FY21-22 Final Budget Approval will be considered at the regular meeting of the Town Council on Thursday, August 26th.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or US mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm August 26, 2021. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

