NV Library Budget Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LIBRARY BUDGET ADOPTION FY 2022

North Valley Public Library District Board of Trustees completed the final budget for fiscal year July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 at the August 18, 2021 board meeting. The Board will hold a public hearing on the final budget on Thursday, September 2, 2020, at 3:15 PM, at which time the Board will take comment, then adopt the final budget. Any taxpayer or resident of the Library District may appear for or against any part of the budget. This public hearing will be held in the Library Community Room at 208 Main St., Stevensville. A copy of the budget is available at the Library. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Library Director Denise Ard at 777-5061.

BS 8/25, 9/1