Hearing on Name Change – Tina Ann Gillespie

Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Tina Ann Gillespie

Cause No.: DV-21-279

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Tina Ann Gillespie to Tina Ann Hengeveld. The hearing will be on 09/29/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: August 20, 2021.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

Kimberly Provence

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 8/25, 9/1, 9/8, 9/15