Hearing on Name Change – Steven Frederick Trautwein

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Steven Frederick Trautwein
Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000253-NC
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Steven Frederick Trautwein to Steven Andrew Allen. The hearing will be on August 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: July 15, 2021
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
Gary Fliss
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 7/21, 7/28, 8/4, 8/11
