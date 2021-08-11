Hearing on Name Change – Steven Frederick Trautwein

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Steven Frederick Trautwein

Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000253-NC

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Steven Frederick Trautwein to Steven Andrew Allen. The hearing will be on August 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: July 15, 2021

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

Gary Fliss

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 7/21, 7/28, 8/4, 8/11