Hearing on Name Change – Linda Renee Viehmann

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Linda Renee Viehmann, Linda Renee Viehmann, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-21-318

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Linda Renee Viehmann to Renee Lin Viehmann.

The hearing will be on September 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: August 23, 2021.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court.

By: Barbara Beat, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 8-25, 9-1, 9-18, 9-15-21.