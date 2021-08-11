Hearing on Name Change – Beasju Huckleberry Champlin

Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of
Beasju Huckleberry Champlin
Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-21-231/5
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Beasju Huckleberry Champlin to Bijou Jean Champlin. The hearing will be on 9/2/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: 7/29/21
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Amber M
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 8/4, 8/11, 8/18, 8/25
Leave a Reply