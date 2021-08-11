Hearing on Name Change – Beasju Huckleberry Champlin

Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Beasju Huckleberry Champlin

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-21-231/5

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Beasju Huckleberry Champlin to Bijou Jean Champlin. The hearing will be on 9/2/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: 7/29/21

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Amber M

Deputy Clerk of Court

