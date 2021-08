Gary J. Edgeworth, 84, passed away at the hospital in Kalispell July 31, 2021 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Glenda and his children Tammy, Gary, Liz (Jeff) Parsons, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Stevensville Senior Center on August 15, 2021 at 5 p.m.

