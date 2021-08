Town Of Darby

Part-Time Assistant Clerk

The Town of Darby is accepting applications for an Assistant Clerk position. Computer and phone skills needed. Accepting applications until the position is filled. Position is for 20-30 hours per week, potential for full-time status. Minimum qualifications, job description and application packet are available at either Darby Town Hall, 101 E Tanner Avenue, Darby MT or at darbymt.net. Questions contact 406-821-3753.

8-18 thru 9-8.