Creamery Picnic parade info

The Stevensville Creamery Picnic Kids Parade, which takes place Friday, August 6th, will accept entries up until the parade starts. Fill out the entry form on page 6 of this week’s Bitterroot Star and bring it with you. To be judged, participants should show up at 6 p.m. There is no entry fee. For more information contact Darcy at 381-2310.

The Grand Parade on Saturday has an entry deadline of Wednesday, August 4th. Entries can be submitted online at www.creamerypicnic.com. There is a $10 entry fee. Entires can also be downloaded from the website and dropped off at Browsing Bison Bookstore, 115 W. 3rd, Suite 108 until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The parade line-up will be posted on the website on Thursday. For more information contact Mariane at 369-1158.