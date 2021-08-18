Celtic Games & Gathering this weekend

After a 2020 hiatus, the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering (BCGG) is back, bigger and better than ever for 2021. The annual event produced by the Bitterroot Celtic Society will be on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 this year. Held on the beautiful grounds of the Daly Mansion just outside of Hamilton, it’s a weekend full of Celtic music, dance, athletics, culture and family fun.

“We’re so happy to be able to bring the event back this year,” said Bitterroot Celtic Society president Cheryl Tenold. “And we’re excited that this year we will have more entertainment, more athletes, more food and merchandise vendors than ever.”

Over its 12 years, the Bitterroot Games has grown to be the biggest Highland Athletic Competition in the state of Montana. Athletes travel from all over the Pacific Northwest to don their kilts and compete in contests such as Weight

over Bar, Weight for Distance, Caber Toss, Sheaf Toss, Hammer Toss, and Stone Put. The adult competitions are all held on Saturday (pre-registration required; rules and registration at bcgg.org), and juniors and kids are on Sunday (sign up onsite). Competition locations are scattered throughout the grounds so that the spectators can see it all and cheer on the athletes. In addition, there will be demonstrations of the popular Irish team sport of hurling on Saturday.

Celtic dance is always an important part of the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering. “There will be lots of Scottish Highland and Irish dance performances, demonstrations, and classes throughout the weekend,” said Gary Bladen, coordinator of dance events at the BCGG, “including introductory classes that anyone is welcome to participate in.” Among other group and individual dancers, local favorites the Missoula Highland Dancers and the Missoula Irish Dancers will be performing.

This year, the musical entertainment expands to two stages. In the original music tent, three favorite bands from past years –The Harp Twins, Swagger, and TopHouse – are joined by the Celtic folk rock group House of Hamill from Philadelphia, new to the BCGG this year. The new Gazebo Stage will feature the traditional group Teton Skye, harpist Hunter Koss, and fiddler Max Armstrong. All of these musical acts will be performing throughout the weekend.

Of course, no Highland Games would be complete without bagpipes and drums – and this year there will plenty of them! According to pipe and drum coordinator Robert Lynn, “Though this past year has been a tough one for pipe and drum bands because of lack of access to performance and practice venues, the turnout of bands, pipers, and drummers for this year’s Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering will be exceptionally high.” There will be at least 8 pipe and drum bands, plus many individual pipers and drummers, turning out and playing across the grounds throughout the weekend.

Unique shopping opportunities will abound with at least 20 merchandise vendors offering a wide array of Celtic-oriented products, including jewelry, clothing, gifts, and décor. The Bitterroot Celtic Society will also have a merchandise tent featuring commemorative items such as BCGG shirts, glassware, souvenirs, and for the first time a limited-edition 2021 BCGG poster, signed and numbered by the artist.

Food and drink will be available from a multitude of food vendors who will be selling a variety of tasty delights. In addition, beer and mead from local breweries will be for sale. For those interested in sampling several types of mead or comparing Scotch vs. Irish whiskeys, there are several guided tasting sessions scheduled throughout the weekend. Tickets for the tasting sessions can be purchased at the Celtic Society’s merchandise tent at the event.

The Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is also a popular occasion for a “gathering” – a kind of family reunion – of many Scottish and Irish clans. At least 27 clans will be pitching tents in the clan village this year, sharing their family histories, and welcoming visitors and perhaps some long lost relatives.

A free Saturday night cèilidh, from 7-10 p.m., is open to the public. A cèilidh (céilí in Irish) – pronounced “kay-lee” – is an informal, festive party with music, dancing, singing, and storytelling. Everyone is welcome to attend and even to share their talents at the cèilidh. Gates are open for free admission to all starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday morning opens with a “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan” non-denominational church service at 9 a.m. This traditional Scottish-American service is steeped in Scottish heritage, and all are welcome to attend.

A moving memorial to those who have passed away in the past year will be presented at each day’s Grand Parade and Opening Ceremony. The massed pipe bands will play Flowers of the Forest, a tune so revered that many pipers will perform it in public only at funerals or memorial services such as this, while the names of lost loved ones are read. Names to be read at the Flowers of the Forest ceremony can be submitted at bcgg.org, or at the information tent at the BCGG.

Unfortunately, another crowd-pleaser from past Games, the Order of Epona with its jousting knights, ladies, and noble steeds, had to cancel their appearance this year due to their members being COVID quarantined in Colorado. Tenold said that they’ll be welcomed back in a future year.

Volunteers are always needed to keep the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering and other events of the Bitterroot Celtic Society running (such as operating the gyro booth at the Ravalli County Fair), says Tenold. “This is an all-volunteer organization, and new members and volunteers are always welcome, year-round. There are jobs to fit everybody. We’d love to have you join our group of dedicated members. Besides free admission to the event, you’ll get the satisfaction of working with a great group of people and knowing you helped make it happen.” Information about the Bitterroot Celtic Society and volunteer opportunities can be found on the society’s website, bcgg.org.

The Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday – followed by the free cèilidh from 7-10 p.m. – and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. General admission for ages 12 and up is $10 ($8 with military ID) on Saturday and $8 ($5 with military ID) on Sunday, or a weekend pass for both days is $15. Kids 11 and under are free. Limited parking, if available, on the Daly Mansion grounds is $10 (handicap parking is free with permit), but parking is free at Hamilton High School with shuttles running continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. Note that dogs are not permitted on the grounds.

See bcgg.org for more information about the Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering.