Big spike in covid cases in Ravalli County

Ravalli County Public Health

For immediate release 8/20/21

Ravalli County Public Health is seeing the expected secondary spike in Covid cases with daily increase in reported positive cases. 25 cases were reported Thursday to Ravalli County Public Health with an additional 35 cases as of 4pm this afternoon. For daily active case counts residents can go to the Montana DPHHS website at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.

Public Health continues to trace confirmed positive cases in an effort to identify contacts. With the increase of cases, delays will occur in contact calls. Public Health advises to stay home if you are sick or know you have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Handwashing, physical distancing and masking is still the best practice to keep individuals healthy. Vaccine is our best chance for reaching community immunity and decreasing individual severity of illness. Vaccination is highly recommended and widely available. For vaccine locations please visit vaccinefinder.org.

Ravalli County Public Health thanks our community health care workers for their continued hard work supporting, caring for, and treating our residents.