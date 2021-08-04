Barbara Elaine Kinney

Barbara Elaine (Foley) Kinney, 76, passed away on July 30, 2021. She was one of six children born to John and Maxine Foley. She was born in Atchison, Kansas on September 11, 1944. The Foleys moved to Colorado and raised their family in the Denver area.

There are many stories of pranks, mischief, and laughter that Bobbi was either the ringleader of or involved in as a child and continued through her adult life.

She married Clark Evans Kinney April 24, 1964, and they have three daughters, Debbie, Tammy, and Jeannie. Bobbi and Clark enjoyed 57 years together. Their marriage was a great example of two people who truly care for and love one another. Clark will be the first to admit she always put him and her family above herself and made sure they all had what they needed. She and Clark provided a wonderful welcoming home for their daughters and daughters’ husbands, their families, nieces, nephews, and many special friends. She was always up early chatting with her sisters and other family members either by phone or text.

There was never a dull moment with Bobbi. She kept her family and friends hopping with her unlimited energy and go get ‘em attitude! She and Clark were always supportive and cheered their family on in any endeavor they took on—taking their daughters to rodeos as kids which continued through their adult lives. She and Clark continued to follow their grandchildren and great-grandchildren showing them the same vigor of support. She very much enjoyed and sometimes insisted on doing any and everything she possibly could for her family and friends.

Bobbi was a talented artist. She has left behind so many treasures of oil paintings, sketches, bronzes, quilts and too many other crafty things to count. She enjoyed making them and truly loved to give them to family and friends. Bobbi loved dogs and had fun showing them in agility competitions. She also really enjoyed taking care of her yard and flowers. No one ever left Bobbi’s house hungry.

She is now rejoined in heaven with her parents, her oldest sister, younger brother and other special family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Clark Kinney; their daughters and husbands, Debbie (Rod) Moran, Tammy (Donnie) Nahrgang, Jeannie (Corey) Biggers; her sisters, Patti (Dick) Aerne, Kay (Terry) McManus and Becky (Mike) Darley. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Taylor (Bailey, Blake & Bolt) Nahrgang, Trey (Candace, McKinley, McCoy, McCrae) Nahrgang, Troy (Paige) Nahrgang and Meagen (Kade) Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.

Clark gave Bobbi a sign that reads, “Life isn’t about where you’ve been, but who you’ve been there with.” Her family and friends feel truly blessed that she was part of their lives.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 7, at 1:00 P.M. at the Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail, Whitehall, MT with a reception to follow at the city park. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jefferson Valley Bible Church. Mailing address: PO Box 294, Whitehall, MT 59759.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com