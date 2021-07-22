Yard Sale – July 23-24 – Corvallis

HUGE YARD AND CRAFT SUPPLY SALE! A true treasure hunt! Really something for everyone. Quilting fabrics, sewing supplies, books and patterns. Knitting, weaving, gardening, craft, decorating, cooking, books and supplies. Montana history. Household, Hall ceramics, antiques and collectibles. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, 9 to 4 both days. 2463 Loyd Drive, Corvallis, MT everything half price after 1 pm on Saturday. No earlybirds please. Questions call or text Joan at 406-381-5624.

