Thanks to BNF Trail Crew

by Mark Wetherington, Hamilton

I’ve used the trail to Blodgett Overlook dozens of times since moving to Montana in 2014. Sometimes I’m hiking, sometimes I’m trail running, but I’m always finding myself absolutely awestruck when I arrive at the spectacular view at the end of the path. And I’m often equally captivated along the way looking at wildflowers in bloom or the majestic trees that line the path.

Earlier this summer, I found myself incredibly impressed by something other than the view of the wildflowers — it was the excellent trail work that been done by the Bitterroot National Forest trail crew since I’d last hiked the trail in fall of 2020. The attention to detail, hard work, and thoughtful construction improved an already great hike and turned it into an absolutely joy to set foot on. The tread is a bit wider and firmer, the rocky sections are a bit smoother, and it seems to drain water a bit better.

It truly is a trail to be proud of and I commend the BNF for their work on this trail that allows relatively easy access to an outstanding view of what is without a doubt one the grandest canyons in the Northern Rockies.