Suspects arrested in stolen aircraft case

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said two adults from the Helena area were arrested during an investigation into an abandoned aircraft on Hwy 93 at mile marker 37 near Lick Creek south of Hamilton

Sheriff Holton said a local citizen provided information which led to locating and identifying three occupants of the plane at a Hamilton area motel Sunday. The pilot was identified as 32-year-old Kacey Shane Gessner. Gessner told deputies that he was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 93 due to malfunctioning fuel tanks, at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The plane was discovered to have been stolen from a Helena Area aviation company and Gessner was ultimately arrested for Felony Theft, as well as four outstanding warrants out of Helena City Court.

An adult female eventually identified as 30-year old Brittany Rae Treib was arrested during the investigation for the offenses of: 2 counts of Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony Tampering With Or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

A third passenger was identified, an adult male also from Helena. That male has not been charged with any crimes at this point in the investigation.

The aircraft was reported stolen to the Helena Police Department by the owners, and arrangements are being made to retrieve the Cessna.

Sheriff Holton thanked the resident who provided the information that ultimately located the suspects, and encouraged anyone in the area who may have witnessed any activity to call the RCSO at 406-363-3033, as this is an active case with information still being discovered.