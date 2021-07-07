Stop using toxic chemicals

by Abbe Awanee Russell, Stevensville

As a seasonal resident of Montana and Idaho. I was SHOCKED at the extremely widespread use of toxic pesticides upon my return this summer.

They are everywhere I walk, hike or run, including the national forests.

It is UNBELIEVABLE that in our very advanced society so many responsible adults have NOT recognized that pesticides are EXTREMELY toxic chemical poisons. This includes herbicides, rodenticides and insecticides. Their use causes SEVERE debilitating illness and does kill. We must grasp that use of these chemicals is most hazardous, especially for babies, children, amphibians, birds and animals.

Independent scientific testing has detected the presence of the pesticide Dursban in soil eight years AFTER application. A 1996 prime time newscast announces that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency findings that toxicity inside homes was 10 to 100 times greater than that outside homes after herbicide application.

After pesticides enter bodies they aren’t easily excreted. Current research shows they cause birth defects, immune system disorders, Alzheimer’s, genital tract abnormality, and childhood hyperactivity, among a few things.

My own northern Montana childhood provided constant exposure to all these toxins. No doctor could explain my hair loss, vomiting, fatigue, heart problems, muscle cramps, diarrhea, memory loss, and constant nosebleeds. As an adult, I nearly died from three immune system disorders, environmental illness, polysystemic chronic candidiasis, and Epstein Barr Syndrome. After over 15 years of natural health and spiritual healing, I am well.

We must recognize this danger and use common sense to halt all toxic pesticide use. Very effective alternatives DO exist: hoeing (check out the hula hoe!), pulling weeds, using agricultural strength vinegar and Dr. Bronner’s soap, and more. For a great catalog and more info call ARBICO, 1-800-827-2847.