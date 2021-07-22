RFQ – Engineering and Grant Administration Services – Bitterroot Conservation District

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)

FOR ENGINEERING and GRANT ADMINISTRATION SERVICES

The Bitterroot Conservation District (BCD) is soliciting a Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) for an engineering firm to prepare a water resource master plan for the Bitterroot River, from Painted Rocks Dam to Bell Crossing. The project is funded by a DNRC Renewable Resource Grant and involves assessing the condition of irrigation headgates and associated flow measurement devices on the Bitterroot River, and providing recommendations to improve the control and flow measurement at each headgate. The specific tasks are 1. Information Collection and Review; 2. Survey; 3. System Assessment and Inventory; 4. Hydraulic Calculations; 5. Capital Improvements and Management Plan; 6. Conceptual Designs and Cost Estimates; and 7. Final Report. Further information regarding this project can be found in the Preliminary Engineering Report for this RRGL grant (available on request). The total budget for this master plan project is $125,000.

Responses to this RFQ should include: 1. the engineering firm’s legal name, address, and telephone number; 2. the experience, qualifications and location of the staff to be assigned to the project; 3. a description of the firm’s prior experience, including any similar irrigation or water resource master planning projects, and the locations of any such projects; and 4. the names and contact information of three (3) references familiar with the firm’s performance on similar irrigation projects.

Respondents will be evaluated according to the following factors: Overall quality of the SOQ (30%); Staff qualifications and experience, including reference checks (40%); Prior experience with related projects (20%); and Location of firm (10%). At its discretion, the BCD may also elect to interview some or all of the candidate firms. After considering all factors, the BCD will select the most qualified firm whose Statement of Qualifications is deemed most advantageous. Unsuccessful respondents will be notified as soon as possible.

Questions and responses should be directed to the BCD by phone at 406-361-6181. All SOQs must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, September 1, 2021. Mail or hand-deliver to the Bitterroot Conservation District, 1709 North First Street, Hamilton, MT. 59840. Proposals should provide assurance that the firm has the professional capabilities to satisfactorily complete all tasks outlined in the detailed RFQ. Please state “Engineering Services Statement of Qualifications” on the outside of the response package. Include four copies of the Statement of Qualifications. The SOQ may not exceed a total of 10 (ten) one-sided pages, excluding a one-page cover letter and resumes. Minimum font size for all text is 11 pt.

This solicitation is being offered in accordance with federal and state governing procurement of professional services. Accordingly, the BCD reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject any and all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate.

To be published in the Missoulian, Ravalli Republic, and Bitterroot Star on July 21, 2021 & August 11, 2021.