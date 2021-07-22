Non Discrimination Notice – Stevensville School District

Bitterroot Star

The Stevensville School District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs, activities and employment practices.  Career and technical education opportunities will be offered without regard to participants’ gender, color, race, national origin, disability or age.

Title IX Coordinators:

Eric Larson      Stevensville School District 777-5481 300 Park Street, Stevensville, MT 59870

Section 504 Coordinators:

Brian Gum      Stevensville School District 777-5533 300 Park Street, Stevensville, MT 59870

