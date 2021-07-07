Most damaged profession

by Doug Bohn, Victor

Covid, now evidenced to be a CCP created bio-weapon, continues to wreak havoc throughout our society. Businesses punished with shut-downs, community traditions cancelled, high school graduates denied ceremonies and celebrations and loved ones passing away with the comfort of friends and family denied. The worldwide shockwave continues throughout industry with supply chains no longer reliable.

Professions also suffered. Though most not financially, but by reputation. The knee-jerk reactions imposed on Americans in the early stages of this “pandemic” were severe, many were NOT Constitutional, and most were based on assumptions and guesses now PROVEN to be false.

Like what? Let’s take masks first. As a water quality specialist for years I am well informed of filtration characteristics. Most viruses are 0.1xxx microns in size. This one averages 0.125. Bacteria vary from 0.2 to 2.0.

Bronchopneumonia falls in the larger end of this category. Fauci identified bronchopneumonia as the “predominant’’ cause of death in his co-authored report on the Spanish Flu; “Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness” published in 2008. The N-95 mask filtration rate is 0.3 microns. Conclusion: SCIENCE PROVES that a mask MUCH more likely to trap harmful bacteria you are exhaling close to your face than it is to prevent any virus from entering your system. A FACT that the medical profession refuses to acknowledge. Evidence is now

overwhelming and obvious, yet try to find a physician that has not embraced the new medical religion of submission to “The CDC, WHO, etc. said so.” Good Luck!

I may be old-school, yet I expect an individual that I am to trust with my life, and the life of my loved ones, to base decisions and subsequent advice on FACTS and PROVEN science.

It has always been my understanding that Doctors took an oath to “First Do No Harm.” I ask, when did that change to an oath stating “I will not challenge the prevailing narrative, despite how far-fetched it is.” Examples in addition to masks; Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and now: “The Vaccine is Safe and Effective.” Did you know that NONE of the manufacturers of the current injection identify what they are supplying as a “Vaccine” on their websites?

Fact: effectiveness of the “Vaccine” is based on an ability to REDUCE symptoms. I.E. NOT a VAX!

More people have died from this injection in recent months than died from all vaccinations in the last 20+ years! Check the VARES site and see for yourself.

Another FACT: FACTS GET YOU CANCELLED. Just ask me.