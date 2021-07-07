Most damaged profession

by Doug Bohn, Victor
Covid, now evidenced to be a CCP created bio-weapon, continues to wreak havoc throughout our society. Businesses punished with shut-downs, community traditions cancelled, high school graduates denied ceremonies and celebrations and loved ones passing away with the comfort of friends and family denied. The worldwide shockwave continues throughout industry with supply chains no longer reliable.
Professions also suffered. Though most not financially, but by reputation. The knee-jerk reactions imposed on Americans in the early stages of this “pandemic” were severe, many were NOT Constitutional, and most were based on assumptions and guesses now PROVEN to be false.
Like what? Let’s take masks first. As a water quality specialist for years I am well informed of filtration characteristics. Most viruses are 0.1xxx microns in size. This one averages 0.125. Bacteria vary from 0.2 to 2.0.
Bronchopneumonia falls in the larger end of this category. Fauci identified bronchopneumonia as the “predominant’’ cause of death in his co-authored report on the Spanish Flu; “Predominant Role of Bacterial Pneumonia as a Cause of Death in Pandemic Influenza: Implications for Pandemic Influenza Preparedness” published in 2008. The N-95 mask filtration rate is 0.3 microns. Conclusion: SCIENCE PROVES that a mask MUCH more likely to trap harmful bacteria you are exhaling close to your face than it is to prevent any virus from entering your system. A FACT that the medical profession refuses to acknowledge. Evidence is now
overwhelming and obvious, yet try to find a physician that has not embraced the new medical religion of submission to “The CDC, WHO, etc. said so.” Good Luck!
I may be old-school, yet I expect an individual that I am to trust with my life, and the life of my loved ones, to base decisions and subsequent advice on FACTS and PROVEN science.
It has always been my understanding that Doctors took an oath to “First Do No Harm.” I ask, when did that change to an oath stating “I will not challenge the prevailing narrative, despite how far-fetched it is.” Examples in addition to masks; Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, and now: “The Vaccine is Safe and Effective.” Did you know that NONE of the manufacturers of the current injection identify what they are supplying as a “Vaccine” on their websites?
Fact: effectiveness of the “Vaccine” is based on an ability to REDUCE symptoms. I.E. NOT a VAX!
More people have died from this injection in recent months than died from all vaccinations in the last 20+ years! Check the VARES site and see for yourself.
Another FACT: FACTS GET YOU CANCELLED. Just ask me.
Howard S. says
I feel bad for this guy, and I hope this non-sense doesn’t influence anyone in the valley. Unfortunately there are people here who want to believe it, so they will.
First, there is zero evidence that virus that causes Covid-19 was created in the lab or is a Chinese “bio-weapon”. If the author believes this, then we were attacked by China with a biological weapon. If so, how could he feel that our “knee-jerk” reaction was uncalled for?
The thing about masks not being able to filter something as small as a virus is this. The virus doesn’t exist free in the air all by itself. It wouldn’t survive like that. It is associated with respiratory droplets that travel through the air and are much larger than the virus itself. Large enough to be filtered out by N95 masks, and even to some degree by plain old cloth masks.
The author argues that the mask traps harmful bacteria we are exhaling, causing us to re-inhale them. Huh? If we’re exhaling the harmful bacteria, they are already in our lungs.
The word “vaccine” in right on every bottle of vaccine in use. I don’t know where he’s getting this stuff, but you can find anything you want on the internet if you look for it.
Yes, the vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, no vaccine is, but if you do get infected, they are very good at reducing symptoms and keeping you alive and out of the hospital.
This author is perfect example of how a little information can be dangerous. He clearly does not have the background information to interpret what he’s reading. There’s more to being an expert in virology, immunology, and infectious diseases than spending a few hours on google. Listen to the experts!
Mike Miller says
Howard, you state “First, there is zero evidence that virus that causes Covid-19 was created in the lab or is a Chinese “bio-weapon”.
You’re WRONG. There’s LOTS of evidence.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/theres-more-evidence-that-covid-19-started-in-a-lab-expert-says/ar-AAKnEqd
https://nypost.com/2021/06/06/damning-science-shows-covid-19-likely-engineered-in-lab/
https://www.sciencealert.com/the-lab-leak-theory-of-covid-19-may-be-possible-but-that-doesn-t-make-it-likely
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/17/1007539626/did-covid-19-leak-from-a-lab-a-reporter-investigates-and-finds-roadblocks
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/biden-asks-us-intel-community-investigate-covid-19-77919698
https://www.msn.com/en-in/video/allcompetitions/covid-as-bio-weapon-probe-should-ccp-be-held-accountable-the-right-stand-cnn-news18/vi-AAKIead
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/06/17/covid-19-fauci-lab-leaks-wuhan-china-origins/7737494002/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1450929/Covid-latest-china-scientists-global-times-usa-France-bioweapon-origins-lab-leak-ont
I submitted links that State Biden, Fauci, and even the Chinese saying it’s lab-made.
Let’s certainly not forget the CDC itself shows statistics that state covid-19 is over 98% survivable. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_totalcases
Facts matter, and after all, it’s the science!
David Welch says
Miller is right. There is plenty of evidence. None of it is any good, but who cares? If something feels true, it is true. Right?
What is important, though, is realizing that all of the covid vaccines are an abomination. No right thinking person would ever get one. Period.
Howard S. says
You’re clearly confusing the “lab leak” theory with the virus being developed in that lab. They are 2 different things. That lab in Wuhan routinely isolates viruses collected from bats and other species. It is possible someone working at the lab contracted the virus and spread it to others. That’s different from the virus being intentionally constructed and released by the the Chinese. The lab leak is possible, though less likely than natural animal-to-human transmission. The bio-weapon theory has no evidence to support it. Developing a virus in the lab would leave tell-tale genetic evidence that is not present in this virus.
Most of the websites you refer to simply claim that there are “questions about the origin of the virus” or something similar. That’s true, and we may never know the original source. To say we know for sure right now is flat-out false.
David Welch says
Far from wanting to cancel people who write letters like this I want to encourage you all to write more! Come on all of you anti-vax kindred spirits… get busy. You’re losing the fight to keep your kind unvaccinated. Far too many of your people have already gotten covid vaccinations. Let’s put a stop to that RIGHT NOW!
Spread the anti-vax gospel far and wide. Do whatever you can to discourage your people from falling for all this nonsense about vaccines savings lives. Did you know covid vaccines will turn your children gay? Don’t let that happen! Keep them pure and UNVACCINATED.