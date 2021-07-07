Notice of Annual Mill Creek Irrigation District Meeting

An annual meeting of the Mill Creek Irrigation District will be held at the Corvallis Grange Hall on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3:00 pm. The Grange is located on Dutch Hill Road 1/8 mile west of the intersection of the Woodside Cutoff Road and Highway 93. The state of Mill Lake and Dam, district finances, report on lake status, appointment of commissioner, and other relevant business will be the subject of discussion.

For more information, please contact Geoff Mahar (360-6496), John Coe (961-3397), or write Mill Creek Irrigation District, c/o Geoff Mahar, PO Box 433, Hamilton, Montana 59840.

BS 7/7