Highway 43 to be temporarily closed while Trail Creek Bridges are replaced

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will close Highway 43 near the May Creek Campground approximately 17 miles west of Wisdom on July 12 -15 and July 26-29 to replace two bridges over Trail Creek. The road will close on Monday morning at 6 a.m. and reopen on Friday morning at 6 a.m. during each scheduled closure.

The closures are necessary to allow crews to completely remove and replace each of the Trail Creek Bridges in only four days. While the closures are taking place, motorists will need to choose an alternate route as there is no detour through the project area.

For the very latest information on the closures, and other road conditions around Montana, visit:https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/

“The Trail Creek Bridge closures are a very important step in construction on Highway 43 this summer,” said MDT Engineering Project Manager Jeff Harrison. “These two closures will allow crews to work around the clock to replace the bridges as quickly as possible and reopen the roadway to traffic.”

The Trail Creek Bridge replacement project is part of several projects improving Highway 43 between Chief Joseph Pass and Divide this summer.

“Construction on all of our Highway 43 projects is moving along well so far,” said Harrison. “Motorists have been able to move through the work zones quickly and enjoy all that the beautiful Big Hole River Valley has to offer.”

MDT appreciates the public’s patience during construction and encourages travelers to continue to support local businesses in the valley.

MDT will continue to update the public about anticipated construction activities. To sign up for construction email updates, text HWY43 to 22828. To sign up for text updates, text HWY43 to 1-866-434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be sent to [email protected]or by phone at (406) 284-1500.

Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information read the SimpleTexting Privacy Policy by visiting: https://simpletexting.com/privacy-policy/

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.