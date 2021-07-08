Dixie fire now 11,000 acres; Wednesday lightning storms caused new fires across the region

KAMIAH, Idaho: July 8, 2021— Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire is estimated to be a little over 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 8. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will continue today under current conditions. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River.

Doug Turman’s Type 1 Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team 2 has assumed command of the Dixie fire as of 6 a.m. (PDT) July 8. Future Dixie fire updates will be issued by the Incident Management Team. Dixie fire information will continue to be issued via press release and made available on InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/) and on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ website and social media channels.

An area closure for the Dixie fire area is now in effect. A copy of the official closure order is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices.”

On July 6, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please continue to follow the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032.

Another round of thunderstorms swept over the region yesterday, July 7, igniting numerous new wildfires and adding to an already complex combination of severe fire conditions and strained firefighting resources. Fire managers across federal, state, Tribal, and private land are working closely together to prioritize these new fires and share resources based on immediate threats to life and property. Information about new fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be released as it becomes available.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media atwww.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.