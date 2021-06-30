To Donna Gibney 

By Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

Can we stop this pseudo-conversation now? I will take your views on American history to heart when you have a PhD in the subject, like several of the people I consult and read regularly.

Perhaps you will say, “Yeah, those colleges and universities are all Marxist.”

And perhaps you will say, “Science doesn’t know everything.”

In both cases you will have missed the point: Everything is changing all the time and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Education and science are both processes that never end as we develop different research techniques and the ability to look at things in new ways that were never possible before.

It seems like the only thing that doesn’t change is that some people are so afraid of change and human growth that they bury their heads in the sand and choose what looks a lot like ignorance, intolerance, even hate.

Change is always possible … also inevitable. Despite our differences, I wish you well.