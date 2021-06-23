Sutherlin Farms conservation easement may get open lands bond program funding

A proposed 377-acre conservation easement on land east of Victor has moved one step closer to final approval for a $395,000 grant from Ravalli County’s Open Lands Bond Program. The grant application recently gained unanimous approval from the Open Lands Board and now proceeds to a final decision by the County Commissioners. Land owners Bob and Lori Sutherlin, along with a grant from the Natural Resources and Conservation Service, are providing an additional $300,000 to cover the total value of the easement, which comes to about $1,048 per acre.

Goals of the open lands bond program include conserving agricultural land, preserving wildlife habitat and conserving open space. According to all parties, the project meets the criteria of preserving agricultural land without question. 99.4% of the land contains agriculturally important soils and is currently under production. 177 acres has been classified as prime agricultural soils, 176 acres is classified as soil of statewide importance and 22 acres are covered in soils of local importance. Sufficient water is available through the Supply Ditch, the Humble Drain and groundwater wells to keep the place well irrigated.

The project lands also provide habitat for elk, deer, snakes, and birds and contain ample riparian habitat along streams and ditches. Many of the animal species using the area are species of concern, including bats, great blue herons, golden and bald eagles and western toads. Part of the land includes FWP designated elk winter range.

According to the staff report, the lands will also provide open space views from the Eastside Highway and other county roads in the vicinity. The easement lands are divided into three parcels and one parcel, the southern-most piece covering about 38 acres along Wood Lane, is not contiguous with the other two parcels.

Some concerns were expressed about private roads passing through the conservation easement or along it that might affect access by property owners along the road beyond the easement. It was made explicit that the status and use of the roads will not be changed by the conservation easement. The private landowners will still have all the same options for maintenance and improvements to the road system as they had before any easement is placed.

No date has been set yet for final consideration of the proposal by the Board of County Commissioners.