Stevensville School surplus sale

Stevensville School District has the following items available for bid:
(1) 5 3/8” x 13” x 17’0” Glu-Lam Beam-minimum start bid of $250.00
(11) 5 ⅛” x 11 ¼” x 27’0 Glu-Lam Beams-minimum start bid of $350.00 each
(11) 5 ⅛” x 11 ¼” x 32’0” Glu-Lam Beams-minimum start bid of $450.00 each
Several Miscellaneous textbooks-make an offer
Several Miscellaneous computers/monitors-make an offer
Several school lockers
Bids will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., June 23, 2021. Bids need to be sealed and mailed or delivered to the business office located at 300 Park Ave, Stevensville MT, 59870 before the deadline. Along with your bid amount please include your name and phone number so you can be contacted if you win the bid.
BS 6/16
