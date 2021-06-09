Shourd resigns from Stevi council

Applications open to fill vacancy

Patrick Shourd, Councilmember in Stevensville’s second ward, has given notice that he will resign his position on June 10th.

Shourd, in an email to Mayor Brandon Dewey and the Town Council, said, “While I value the role as a Councilman my primary obligations will always reside with my family.”

Shourd has served on the Town Council for just over a year over two different terms. First, he was appointed following the resignation of Bob Michalson in July 2019. Shourd ran as a write-in candidate in the following election but lost by 8 votes. In November of 2020, Michalson resigned again, and Shourd was appointed by the Town Council to finish the term which expires on December 31, 2021. Shourd has also served on the Town’s Park board since 2019, helping support park & recreation improvements including recently announced renovations to Father Ravalli Park.

“Patrick has been a great asset to the Town Council and will be missed,” said Mayor Brandon Dewey. “His professionalism and willingness to work together for community benefit is a testament to Patrick’s character. Patrick’s contributions during his tenure with the Council helped shape the vision our community has going forward. He can be proud of his service.”

Shourd stated that his resignation was prompted by the health of a close family member and the need for him to realign priorities to support his family.

The Town Council will now appoint an individual to serve until the end of the year in the position. The position is up for election in November. The Town Council will take applications from citizens meeting the following criteria:

• Must be a citizen of the United States

• Must be a Stevensville resident for at least 60 days

• Must live in Ward 2 (the area is south of 5th Street and South of Central Avenue)

Applications must be received by the Town Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18th. Applications are available at Town Hall or online at https://www.townofstevensville.com/council