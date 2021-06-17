RFP – PAR for North Valley Library

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PREPARATION OF PRELIMINARY ARCHITECTURAL REPORT AND FINAL CONSTRUCTION DESIGN AND INSPECTION

North Valley Public Library District, Stevensville, MONTANA

North Valley Public Library District (NVPLD) is requesting proposals from qualified Architectural / Engineering firms for a Preliminary Architectural Report (PAR). The scope of the PAR is a comprehensive evaluation and cost analysis of part renovation in place vs. full renovation in place vs. building a new facility, as well as feasible location options in Stevensville to bring the North Valley Public Library into compliance with all building codes as well as a larger healthy updated facility that meets the needs of the community now and in the future. A facilities vision can be found at the North Valley Public Library District’s website at https://www.northvalleylibrary.org/facilities-plan. The facility is located in Stevensville, Montana.

Following pre-design approval, the selected consultant may also be asked at the discretion of the North Valley Public Library District to assist in grant writing, develop a final construction design, prepare construction bid documents, assist in bidding the project, and oversee construction activities, including related grant administration and management.

The detailed Request for Proposal (RFP), including a description of the services to be provided by respondents, the minimum content of responses, and the factors to be used to evaluate the responses, can be obtained by going to the NVPLD website https://www.northvalleylibrary.org/rfp-for-par

Responses to this RFP will be received by the North Valley Public Library District, 208 Main St., Stevensville, MT until 2:30 p.m. on September 15, 2021. North Valley Public Library District and its agents reserve the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any formality and technicality.

BS 6/16, 6/23