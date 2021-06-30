By Jim Crews, Lewis Barnett, Susan Evans, Tom Brown, Raymond Smith, Stacie Barker, Robin Turjan Holcomb, Bob Michalson, Jim Tadvick, Sandy Holland, Nancy Potter-Lowell

Due to the fact that Mayor Brandon Dewey used public funds to pay for his personal attorney fees ($12,020.20) in December 2020 and due to the fact that Town Treasurer Robert Underwood tried to bring it forward and Mayor Dewey covered it up until April 2021 and fired the Treasurer in June when it was discovered. The following Past Mayors, City Council members and Staff are demanding Mayor Dewey and remaining council members Devlin and Ludington to resign. The current Town Council became aware of this in April but did not act upon it. They have lost the public’s trust to serve the Town of Stevensville.