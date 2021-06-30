Red Sox lose two to Glacier Twins

by Mikayln Brickley

The Bitterroot Red Sox played the Glacier Twins this past Tuesday. In what was a double header, they lost both games, 12-1 and 15-11. Putting up 6 runs in the second inning alone, they hit a good game in the second match up of the evening, totaling 11 hits and 26 at bats. Paul Brenneman, Tyler Jones and Jackson Hundley each collected two hits for the Sox.

Aaron Springer started on the mound, allowing 3 hits and 6 runs. Harley Fogel, Jackson Jessop and Esten Pierce all threw relief, with Fogel leading in strikeouts at just 2.

On Wednesday, June 30th, the Red Sox will play on their home field against the Bitterroot Bucs at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.