NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION – STEVENSVILLE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Rural Fire District (SRFD) Board of Trustees will hold a public auction of District property, formerly known as the Sunset Fire Station, held at 7 pm on July 21, 2021, in the meeting room of the District administration building at 156 Kinsman Drive, Stevensville, Montana 59870. Bids must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 21, 2021, for the sale of SRFD real property and building at 1354 North Sunset Bench Road, former Sunset Fire Station. The auction will be in the form of sealed written bids to be opened and read at the auction time.

Any member of the public may appear at the special board meeting and observe the opening of the bids. Procedure for the sale are listed in the 2021-4 SRFD Resolution: Auction Schedule for Sale of Former Sunset Fire Station, online at, https://stevensvilleruralfire.com/NEWS-ALERTS-%21.php and will also be posted in the information window outside the SRFD District Administrative office. For all questions about the property, viewing the property or submitting bids, please contact Lambros Real Estate Broker, Cheryl Smith at 406-880-6650, [email protected] or 514 North First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840

Please make all communications attention: Auction Schedule for Sale of Former Sunset Fire Station

BS 6/23, 7/14