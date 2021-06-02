‘Pride’ colors proposed for Hamilton crosswalk

by Nathan Boddy
A packed room awaited the Hamilton City Council’s Committee of the Whole (COW) on Tuesday evening, May 25. Only three items were on the agenda for discussion, but it was the item presented by high school students, Frances Carrasco and Inga Watt, which dominated discussion for the evening.
The proposal, as submitted to the council, is entitled ‘Allyship Pride Crosswalk Project.’ Their proposal seeks to gain permission from the Hamilton City Council for participating students from Hamilton H.S. SPURS, Corvallis, and area volunteers, to paint four crosswalks at the intersection of 3rd and State, with Pride flag colors; the rainbow colors long associated with Gay Pride. To that palate the group has also added five more colors. As explained by Carrasco, “The pink, light blue and white is used to represent the trans flag, and the black and brown represent people of color. We thought it was necessary to include all these colors in a project that is all about inclusion.”
The groups seeking permission indicated on their proposal that, “We want to make a physical representation of our purpose in preparation for Pride Month in June.” Some confusion arose from the mention of Gay Pride
Month, with several attendees and committee members unsure if the painting was for the month of June, or intended to be a permanent fixture. The intention of the proposal is for a permanent installment, to be maintained on a yearly basis, and rapidly attended to in the case of vandalism. The students said that the materials required for painting and maintaining of the crosswalk would be donated by Evans Ace Hardware, and that they are willing to work with the City to schedule completion of the work. Their estimate is that it would likely require 30 hours for all prep coating and final painting to complete.
In her summary of the need for such an installment, Carrasco said, “Our generation is seeking more inclusion and less division in our community and our world…This project would make me and my peers proud to call this place home.”
The first to speak during public comment was area resident, Michael Sargent, who was plainly at odds with the idea. “I feel like painting our crosswalks with this political statement is not inclusive at all. It includes some, but because it includes some it excludes others.”
Debra Morgan was also against the proposal, so much so that she likened it to vandalism. “I have nothing against gays, gay pride. As long as you’re a nice person, you’re okay with me. But I don’t think that means… and it will turn into, ‘well I want a crosswalk for this, I want a crosswalk for that’, you know? I don’t dare say ‘I want a white pride crosswalk’, that’s racist. If I say ‘straight pride’, I’m homophobic. I just feel like it’s a slippery slope that the city is going to be sliding down for months if not years to come if we start painting the crosswalks for every single little thing somebody wants to pound their chest about.” Morgan finished by adding, “Be proud, but don’t vandalize the city doing it.”
While several other speakers urged caution or outright opposed the project, multiple comments were made in strong support of the project as well as in praise of the quality of Carrasco’s presentation.
Kathy Dexter, a local medical provider who supports the proposal, spoke about the difficulty that young people can feel in the midst of traditionally conservative small towns which may not seem to welcome them. “I understand the concern about a marginalized group taking every crosswalk in town and I say, if that’s what it takes to make people feel like they’re worthy, I say let’s paint every crosswalk in town.”
David Evans echoed that sentiment by saying, “It is not a political statement. It is a statement about love and inclusion and it will be a beautiful project that will beautify the city. I would welcome another one.” He also pointed out that the people represented by the project have no control over how they were born, and added, “I think those people need to be, as mentioned, welcomed.”
Deb Eckhart, a local mental health provider, gave multiple statistics about suicide and depression rates amongst individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, adding, “I don’t see this as a political issue, I see this as a human rights issue.”
The Committee of the Whole proceeded with their discussion of the proposal, many members questioning the obligations that the City might have in future incidents if they were to approve the proposal. While multiple members commented on the value and importance of the project, there was concern that a precedent could be set whereby any group could petition an installment upon public property. Also of concern was the issue of safety upon the crosswalks and whether art and coloration there could be a distraction to drivers and pedestrians. The suggestion was given several times that the issue might best be addressed by a Public Arts Commission and a regulating ordinance.
Councilor Claire Kemp noted that, “this is a really hard decision to make, but I don’t feel prepared to make that decision.”
Councilor Kristi Bielski gave her support to the project noting, “This is one small thing that we can show our kids and our community that we care about them and that they are part of our community.”
Several ideas, such as a smaller or temporary display were discussed, but the overall sentiment seemed to be captured by Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf when he noted, “I know we just did this with Bike/Walk/Bitterroot, and it should be a good chance for us to take pause and say, is this how we want to proceed with all our crosswalks, and if we do want this public art, is that the place for it?”
The council agreed to move with caution, and asked City staff to answer detailed questions about the project prior to having the issue reviewed again at the next COW meeting on June 8th.
Comments
Paul says
The last two decades proves that the slippery slope is real. Let these malcontent teenagers move to places that match their values. Let them go vandalize another town.
Steve Smith says
LBTQ is an all-out assault on the family. Pedophiles use the rainbow as cover for their political agenda, every single time.
Jacob David says
I’ve got a great idea. Leave the pavement as it is and paint the Ace hardware building rainbow colors. It will show the community what they stand for and they will surely be rewarded by LGBT customers.
Wyoming says
Hey Montana,
Wyoming here. Are you feeling ok? What the hell happened to you?
A Concerned Neighbor
Vick says
Seems to me that the purpose of a crosswalk is so that people can safely cross the street. I’m against this project because the colors would be distracting and confusing to both drivers and pedestrians. When there are accidents, who’s fault will it be? The children who proposed it? the city of Hamilton? the City Council?
Also, Carrasco said, “Our generation is seeking more inclusion and less division in our community”.
I realize these are kids and they may not have a lot of common sense yet but they need to know that this project would do the exact opposite of what they’re hoping for. It’s a really bad idea.
Raven says
Well…reading some of the comments goes to show why small towns are stereotyped as ignorant.
The amount of people who just don’t get it just show how uneducated they are. These sort of symbols are so important for the morale of people, but mostly old, straight, and white people want to complain because they would rather no one make changes because they are worried about keeping their peaceful small town life, rather than trying to educate themselves, and possibly make a good life for everyone.
Making sure everyone has rights, or good things, doesn’t mean yours are being taken away, you ignorant pricks.
CF says
If you don’t like the culture of rural small towns, maybe you should move to more tolerant places like San Francisco or Portland?
Your neighbor says
This is not a small town and never mind my prick, that is my business
Saif says
Does not matter if we get it. If majority does not want this type of trash, you should suck it up.
GrindrTellsAll says
Download Grindr, it’s free.
That is all a normal person needs to do to decide if they support “harmless” celebration of hedonism. It is full of “everyday lgbt” and the degeneracy speaks for itself..
Love is love even with 3 people at the same time or bug chasers, right?
You want truth let’s start posting screenshots of grindr profiles right next door to your kids.
Kevin says
Putting this crap everywhere is practically a form of idolatry., and is just a performative display you can use to signal your morality to other people. It doesn’t improve anyone’s quality of life, especially not if done at public expense. This has nothing to do with anybody’s “rights” and everything to do with imposing your nutty ideology on other people.
Sarah says
I am not sure how 4 crosswalks in Hamilton will resolve how they feel about themselves. If that is all it took then there would be painted sidewalks all over the world. Some of the comments from people on this article say they do not feel safe in Hamilton and this will help them feel safe in the small town. I am confused ~ do they just plan to shop on the 4 corner stores of 3rd and State?? Since they mentioned the high school, why are they not requesting to paint the high school or surrounding areas. Have they requested to paint their own homes, their driveways, their sidewalks where they live. Downtown is a place to shop and not have someone’s ‘agenda’ or desires displayed. Hamilton is a small town and should remain the friendly, neighborly town it is known for.
Mike says
You don’t sound very friendly.
Arthur Benzin says
You don’t sound very intellligent.
Shad says
I have an idea, they could paint their own houses
Dustin says
Live your life the way that you want. It’s not until you start shoving it in someone’s face that I causes problems. This is ridiculous and this is the type of thing that causes people to be divided. Keep your personal life to yourself please. All of this craziness needs to stop. I think most people in this valley just want to live a good, quiet life. Dont stir things up. If you want Drama, go somewhere else.
DingDong&proud says
Good that the kids are thinking about others I just hope they don’t start to hate others just because people don’t agree with them. I naturally feel uncomfortable when I think an issue is being forced on me, I think everyone feels that way no matter the topic. If inclusive is the key word then why aren’t the people backing this idea coming up with a solution that includes everyone instead of mislabeling people as hateful furthering the divide. Hate begets hate.
Bobby Hussuo says
Remember to attend on June 8th, 7PM to let our voices be heard!
I have no problem living peacefully side by side with the LGBTQ+ community, as long as they’re willing to live peacefully side by side with folks who think BLM and Antifa are terrorist organizations, and transgenderism and Critical Race Theory have no place being taught in our taxpayer funded classrooms.
I have little doubt though that Inga Watt and Frances Carrasco, or many of the commenters here, are ok with those views, or are even content to just stop at a sidewalk. Wokeness is a cancer, and it is infecting our streets, our culture, and most unfortunately some of our youth.
How often is our City Council and the Sheriff willing to close down 3rd and State for 24 hours at a time when this “permanent fixture” is vandalized, as it is sure to be?
What will the council say when, say, next month a different group proposes to paint the adjacent intersection crosswalks in support of a conservative cause?
Is the city council willing to take on the lawsuits that will be filed when there is an accident on that intersection because some confused driver was distracted by the bright colors?
This is not a well thought out proposal, despite how “well spoken” these kids are.
As others here have said… in a mostly conservative area as the Bitterroot is, this stunt is clearly not meant to be anything but divisive and appease the woke, sensitive feelings and emotions of an extreme minority at the expense of the greater peace and good.
Debra says
Funny how anyone opposing this is labeled as hateful and homophobic. It’s the same old song and dance; if you’re not with me you’re against me. What utter crap. Your perceived slights are a result of your overblown sensitivity. Most conservatives could care less what you do, your sexual leanings or what you had for lunch yet you insist on throwing it in their faces. I don’t care if you walk down the street holding hands. I do take exception to couples, straight or gay making out in public. Get a room! I can’t for the life of me understand how a bit of paint on the street is going to make you feel any safer, any more included or welcome. You’re just wanting to validate your statement of I’m here and I’m queer. Who cares? Get over yourselves and go about living your life. There will always be people who don’t approve. Running this up their noses isn’t going to change their minds. Stop acting like spoiled toddlers and throwing a tantrum over closed minds. Allow them to look the other way. You dont need their approval. Try living your life quietly and privately like the majority of people do and leave the crosswalks to do the job they are designed for, pedestrian safety
Jessie V says
To these two girls, as well as the folks on this thread commenting in favor: You do realize we live in an area that is conservative by a very large margin? You are way outnumbered in your thinking here. Your woke”inclusive” ideals, that are actually just accepting of anything but conservative ideals, is the real problem in this valley and across the nation. We simply want to be left alone and not have the cultural garbage taking over liberal cities polluting our streets. You will never change the minds of the 80% of the valley that disagrees with you. Forcing propaganda like this down our throats, you only harm your own cause. If you want to feel inclusive, move somewhere that reflects your values. I’m sure there’s plenty of folks here who would be happy to help pack your u-haul.
Edward says
Touting the old separate but equal strategy…do you even hear yourself? It’s not anyone else’s problem that you can’t keep up with the times and want to be stuck in “the good old days”. Get over yourself and quit whining that the world is changing. If you don’t like it, then leave. Sound familiar?
Isaiah F. says
Yikes. Your opposition to this message of inclusivity is because “they are outnumbered”?
John S. says
My opposition is because gays are degenerates who flaunt their sin and they should be ashamed, not proud. Keep your misguided notion of inclusivity under your own roof.
Ann Hardenberg says
It is very sad to watch that some people want to see the entire country ( if not the world) painted in just 3 colors. When there are so many other beautiful, bright colors out there to enrich our lives.
Can you imagine a world without green, yellow, pink, turquoise? Everything just red, white and blue?
Hannah says
If you are a community member who is apart of the LQBTQ+ community and know you aren’t supported in Hamilton due to your hateful and homophobic members, just know that I and many others in Missoula support you unconditionally. Let it be known that LOVE IS LOVE. I’m so proud of our youth for proposing this idea in such a hateful town. Sometimes courage skips a generation and yours definitely has it.
Shad says
This is not a hateful town.
Jill says
Kids of all kinds may not feel supported. Just because of a life choice that one may make doesn’t mean that they’re not loved. Everyone can feel not loved if that’s what they continue to believe and then it can manifest to that. Town’s, city’s and County’s shouldn’t get caught up in everyone’s personal choices. If this then what’s next? The city has to accept everything that comes across the table? Slippery slope to start on.
Craig Johnson says
i don’t think Ace hardware is going to miss your business, just like kodiak jax is not going to miss my business.
Sadly, if this crosswalk painting were to happen(which i fully support) it will be quickly vandalized by a conservative member of the community.
Jessie V says
And rightfully so. If one side of the equation is allowed to tear down the monuments and culture they disagree with, then isn’t it only fair that our side is allowed to do the same? The woke left decided to open pandoras box, believing the ends justified the means. The only way to return to some sense of normalcy is by showing that a zero-sum game is the ultimate result of cancel culture.
Love Is Love says
Out of the mouths of babes…
ACE Hardware in Hamilton will continue to get my support. Some of you people are completely missing the point of inclusion. “Lifestyle choices”? Seriously? How “white privilege” could you possibly be?
Yes, let’s not turn into some other city that’s been oppressing members of their communities because of WHO THEY ARE and WHO THEY WERE BORN to love. Let’s remain Hamilton, Montana and show our support to all members of this beautiful town by showing our support and be proud to have them apart of it.
If we do that, maybe we won’t turn into those other cities that have been doing that exact thing and having mass shootings, death, and destruction. If we do that, maybe we can lead by example and support each other instead of hate and fear mongering simply because some don’t understand. If we do that, we can start educating people to prevent more violence and mayhem.
How does someone who loves another person directly affect your personal life?
Kmf says
Yes!
Feadre says
Pride goes before the fall
Shad says
No, summer comes before fall
Bryan says
Yay rainbow sidewalks! I bet that will help population growth in Hamilton and the Bitterroot. Now we can get all these people moving from LA and Portland here.., bringing all their new ideas for leadership.
Joni Stormo says
I’m so pleased to see that some people in this valley support inclusivity, diversity and kindness. For those that do, thank you for your courage to stand up to support these kids. They need to know that several adults have their backs and believe in them. I live in Florence and similar battle is taking place over a LGBTQ+ club in the middle school. Bless the children for taking the strong stands and leading the way!
Susie Kraft says
I am proud of these students. With all the hate in this world they just want to spread some kindness and love. I loved the sidewalk painted by the library.
Vanessa says
Wow, so much hate on here. And homophobic remarks. If someone else wants to paint a cross walk make your own proposal and approach the committee and get your own funding.
Caitlin says
I would love to contribute to this idea and add the American flag colors in with pride colors we are all human who bleed the same color. Let’s start acting like it.
Isaiah F says
Red, white, and blue are already included in this proposal.
Jessie V says
No, they aren’t. Maybe try reading the article down to the second paragraph if that’s not too hard for you.
They’re including the pride colors, black and brown, as well as baby blue and pink for trans (suspiciously those same colors have also been used by pedophile activists who have been trying to gain more support in the LGBTQ community).
Heaven forbid they also represent cis white straight people in this “all lives matter” monument.
Chase says
No pedophile group will ever be accepted by the LGBTQIA community. Any “news source” who pushes that narrative is simply trying to demonize the LGBTQIA Community. And in regards to your desire for a monument representing cis white straight people, you literally have nearly every monument. The systems in place were designed for Cis-white straight people.
Arthur Benzin says
Yet that community is infested with pedos. People used to say “why do you care about what they do in the privacy of their home?”, well apparently this wasn’t enough and now we must put symbols of their community everywhere and support it otherwise we are evil.
Katelyn Lester says
Ya know… to each their own. How you choose to live your life is your business. I do, however, have an issue with these people shoving this crap down our throats. Equality and inclusion doesn’t mean in your face special attention! I just recently had a conversation with a guy women who told me she doesn’t support guy pride or the gay pride flag for these very reasons. There is nothing inclusive about this.
You can BET the city would never even entertain the idea of putting crosses or a portrait of Jesus anywhere on public property. Ask yourself why…
This is absolutely ludicrous!
MIke Meloche says
I want a crosswalk with Jesus Christ, a second cross walk with the NRA flag, a third crosswalk with We Support the First and Second Amendment, and a Pro-life cross walk., a Montana Flag crosswalk, and an American Flag crosswalk. If we are going to be inclusive, then be all inclusive.
Hannah says
If you drive through Hamilton you see all that in one go.
MIke Meloche says
Cindi Hurst says
So what if two parts of intersection were the proposed and the other two red, white and blue and the American flag? Would everyone be happy
Johnny X says
If you think this isn’t meant to be divisive and the goal is just a pride sidewalk, just ask Frances or Inga what they think of BLM, Antifa, or Marxism and if they would like to see more of those ideologies in Hamilton as well.
Kangaroo says
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and someone whom has lived in The Bitterroot Valley my entire life, I believe this is a great idea for adults and even children who are part of the community! I’m glad Hamilton is taking action.
Roo Gibson says
I believe this is a great idea. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, this makes Hamilton seem safer to me. It puts more diversity out there in the Bitterroot Valley. I’m in full support and love that Ace Hardware is too!
Valerie Plowman says
I will not name names, but there is a young .an that was born and raised in Hamilton. While he was growing up everyone loved him as he got older he found his own way as many youth do. He has done amazing thing even been featured in a few tv shows. But when he said he was gay it changed how people treated him now he comes home maybe once every 6 to 7 years because of how he is treated. To this I say shame on you Hamilton. But to these students and Ace Hardware I am greatful for what you are attempting to do.
This is for PRIDE 1 month to focus on people who have had to hide their love, to pretend to be someone they are not. Get over yourself and stop playing 3rd grade games.
Julie Meloche says
Leave the intersection alone. Then, as a community, let’s live among one another. We can all shop where we want to, walk where we want to, eat where we want to, hike where we want to, fish where we want to, hunt where we want to, and worship where we want to. We don’t need “symbols” of inclusion, it will NEVER end. Every group will want to leave its mark so leave Hamilton alone, with as little intrusion of human nature as possible, and just be good neighbors. That way no one is offended, everyone is included, and we can move on. Keep it simple.
Outsider looking in says
Absolutely. Once you start for one group it will snowball and never end.
Carole says
I would rather see red, white and blue or a Montana flag painted across there to represent Everyone. I, too , will not go to Evans Ace Hardware. I can go to Massa or Stevensville. Next they will be wanting ,BLM or antifa painted somewhere.
Arc says
You understand antifa means anti-fascist right? Ace hardware doesn’t need you anyways by the way, you’re just another customer. Happy pride month, stay safe! ️️⚧️
Jessie V says
Ha… you do realize that the supposed “anti-fascists” are actually the real fascists in this war right? And it will be a happy month for the majority of the valley who don’t have the woke mental disorder… except our happiness has nothing to do with LGBTQ+(P) pride.
Neil says
Maybe we should have art installations that represent the minorities and represented in our community. Good idea.
Mike says
Completely agree. Looks like we need to get the hell out of here. Central Wyoming~ Why can’t people not constantly push this. None of my damn business and I don’t care to know what sex anyone prefers.. Now the circus begins here in Hamilton with a clown looking crosswalk? I’m not paying for this hen house woke bs. It’s a public ROAD that we all pay for. Ace Hardware, Feel better now? Stupid move. Paint your entire store like that then. Be ‘inclusive’. YOU own it! ( That word alone has been driven into the ground.) Spent so much there over the years………. oops…my bad. We will be watching very closely what the kids are being fed by their teachers. Go figure. Even here now~ Can’t believe this hen house crap. Why does this type stuff have to be painted all over certain towns and cities anyway? What good does it do exactly I wonder? Any minds changed by forcing this stuff? Doubt it……………………………………….
Rylan says
The issue with saying things like that is that American isn’t oppressed currently and neither is Montana. However the lgbtq+ community is oppressed. Personally i was harassed this entire week because I am part of the lgbtq+ community.
Jessie V says
You were harassed this entire week? I doubt that. 9/10 conservatives in Montana could give less of a crap about your LGBTQ+ status, unless you’re trying to force your culture down our throats with stunts like this. Your “oppression” is a straw man of your own making.
Justin says
Not in Hamilton. This IS a political statement and does not belong on city property. I also will no longer shop at Evan’s ace hardware.
John MFING Hancock says
If they want to include everybody, how about we paint them RED WHITE AND BLUE. America stands for everybody. Next it will be change the American Flag because it doesn’t include everyone.
Neil says
Representation is an American ideal, and our community could use a little more. I don’t know if you noticed but I saw the old red, white and blue in those colors.
Kelly says
Proud of these students for showing love to all members of our community! And good for ACE Hardware for supporting the idea!! Shocking and disturbing that anyone would find this controversial or offensive.
Deanne says
Agreed! It takes a lot of courage to stand up for the minority opinion. I fully support these teens and their proposal, it’s clearly needed here. Thank you to ACE for their support also.
Jeremy says
Is this group attempting to turn Hamilton into another Portland? If the taxpayers money is going to this project, then the community should absolutely have the opportunity to vote on it. Ace hardware has lost my business for good. Hamilton is a beautiful city and there is no place for graffiti here. Especially when it is so provocative and controversial in a conservative area. The community needs to have a say in this. Not the city council.
Arc says
Pride is all about love, graffiti is stuff like rebel flags and hateful messages. I think Montana should be more accepting to people who are LGBTQ+. Representation is needed in Hamilton
Rylan says
Painting the crosswalks is not graffiti, and it shouldn’t be a controversial topics. Hopefully the crosswalks will lead to better chances and a closer community where people aren’t harassed for liking the same gender.
Jennifer Madruga says
I support some kind of inclusive statement. Statistically the people that this project represents are at higher risk in every category. I’d like to see something more inclusive, but it’s a project proposal that keeps the issues visible and hopefully keeps dialogue and thoughtful discourse open.
Patty Franklin says
There is nothing “inclusive” about placing the symbol of a lifestyle choice (and small minority) in the faces of a conservative community. I would like to see the colors of white and grey painted on this intersection to show my support for straight, white, senior citizens. We are not in the minority and yet we are constantly ignored by “woke” people pretending to be inclusive.
Hannah says
You’re not in the minority BECAUSE you are a straight, white, old person. What support do you even need? A better cane?
Bobby Hussuo says
Ahh, and there it is! Behold, our “tolerant” left: Every name you call the right, you are in fact yourself.
Jimmy Breeze says
At the very core of progressive, woke, globalist ideology is Loxism. This reveals the true nature of the movement. The fact that the woke soldiers openly advocate for the political disenfranchisement, and social humiliations of white Christians further reveals the primary movers. The progressives do not target mosques, or synagogues, because whites do not worship there. The core tenant of progressivism is that white people are inherently evil and must be vanquished.
John MacFarlane says
I will never spend another nickel at Ace Hardware.
Bill LaCroix says
I already don’t because of their anti-mask policy that helped spread sickness in this community. Maybe you should broaden your outrage a bit
Mike says
Been going for as long as I can remember…… DONE. Sick and tired of this candy A** ‘inclusive woke crap.. I don’t care what anyone decides to lay down with……. leave this crap in Mizoola
Jacquie Fredrickson says
Do all residents of this community get a chance to voice their concerns? Or just a few who are “proposing” this idea?
Sean Ashby says
City council meeting June 8th, 7:00 PM. Be there.
Jessie Edwards says
Stop making statements that cause derision. Making people, any people, in your face is a mistake. Backlash will be endless and take up way to much of city funds.