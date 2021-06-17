Notice to Creditors – White

John D. Greef

ATTORNEY AT LAW

302 W. Main St.

Sidney, MT 59270

(406) 360-8117

Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Janice Marlene White,

Deceased.

Case No.: DP-21-66

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to John D. Greef, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, 302 W. Main Street, Sidney, MT 59270, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 9th day of June, 2021.

John D. Greef, Personal Representative

BS 6/16, 6/23, 6/30