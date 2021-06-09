Hearing on Name Change – Paddock

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Brynn Nicole Paddock, Gina Neaves, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-21-215/5
Dept. No.: 1
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Brynn Nicole Paddock to Brynn Nicole Neaves. The hearing will be on July 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated: June 7, 2021
/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court.
By: Julie A. Ashbake, Deputy Clerk of Court.
BS 6-9, 6-16, 6-23, 6-30-21.
