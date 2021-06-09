Hearing on Name Change – Paddock

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Brynn Nicole Paddock, Gina Neaves, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-21-215/5

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Brynn Nicole Paddock to Brynn Nicole Neaves. The hearing will be on July 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: June 7, 2021

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court.

By: Julie A. Ashbake, Deputy Clerk of Court.

BS 6-9, 6-16, 6-23, 6-30-21.