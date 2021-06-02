Florence is state softball champion

by Mikayln Brickley

On May 29, the Florence-Carlton high school softball team won their eleventh state championship since 1999. After defeating Shepherd and Cut Bank to earn their way to the semi-final game, the Lady Falcons beat Mission-Arlee-Charlo, 12-5, to advance their way to the chipper. After beating Columbus-Absarokee-Park City in the loser-takes-third game, MAC fought their way back into the championship game to face the Falcons one last time.

MAC took off with an early lead in the game, ending the top of the third with a score of 3-0. Florence, however, is no stranger to adversity and quickly answered with a massive fourth inning at the plate, scoring six runs all with two outs. Freshman Autumn Sutton catapulted the seven-hit inning with a single to right field, scoring a run to tie the score at 3-3. Right after, the junior catcher, Kasidy Yeoman, drove the ball down the right field line for a stand-up triple and two RBIs. And from there they just kept going.

The Falcons won the championship with an outstanding offense, totaling 11 hits and 10 runs. Junior center-fielder Jaidyn Larson led the Falcons in hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles. Kylie Kovatch toed the rubber for Florence all four games in the State tournament. She won the game with eight hits allowed and three strikeouts.

The freshly crowned State Champs ended their season with a record of 24 wins and just three losses. The Falcons will only lose three seniors, with two being starters, so they expect to compete next year, and hopefully add to the 11 banners hanging on the fence of Otto Thill Field in Florence.

Cover photo of Kolby Woods sliding home by Stephanie Geiser.