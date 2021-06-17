Estate Sale – Corvallis

Sperry Estate Sale, 801 Old Corvallis Rd., Corvallis. 18 June 2021 from 8am to 5pm. 19 June 2021 from 8am to 3pm

House hold: Lots of hand painted china, glass ware, several party ware sets, cooking items, dormitory fridge, wood cabinet, night stand, wall hangings’ pictures, suitcases, linens, hand crocheted doilies, misc. furniture, old drops leaf desk, Christmas items.

Building Supplies: Trusses, garage doors with opener, doors and windows, landscape blocks, Pump and pressure tank, hardware, shop lights, sheet glass misc. items

Jewelry: old rhinestone, necklaces, earrings, broaches, rings and old watches.

Misc: sewing supplies, quilting supplies, clothing, craft supplies, wood items, Books, horse equipment, lots of wine making supplies, greeting cards, chain saw, leaf blower, Lots of misc. shop items, Camera & Lens, Bags.