Certificate of Trustee Election – Stevensville Schools

CERTIFICATE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION

Stevensville School District No. 2

Ravalli County

WHEREAS, a trustee election was held for Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County on May 4, 2021, at which the following person was considered for election to the Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County:

WHEREAS, the canvass of the votes established the following:

Candidate: Number of Votes:

Cathleen Cook 1,007

Sarah Armijo 902

Jesse Reeves 799

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Cathleen Cook and Sarah Armijo have been approved by the district electors for a 3 year term.

Daniel Mullan 746

Stephanie Esch 739

Kristopher McKoy 638

Frances “Frannie” Schmitz 579

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Daniel Mullan and Stephanie have been approved by the district electors for a 1 year term.

Jennifer Gunterman 222

Breanna Gum 154

Leda Turnage 142

Rachel Lewis 114

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Jennifer Gunterman has been approved by the district electors for a 3 year term (Lone Rock/High School District).

BS 6/9