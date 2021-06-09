Certificate of Trustee Election – Stevensville Schools

CERTIFICATE OF TRUSTEE ELECTION
Stevensville School District No. 2
Ravalli County
WHEREAS, a trustee election was held for Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County on May 4, 2021, at which the following person was considered for election to the Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County:
WHEREAS, the canvass of the votes established the following:
Candidate: Number of Votes:
Cathleen Cook 1,007
Sarah Armijo 902
Jesse Reeves 799
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Cathleen Cook and Sarah Armijo have been approved by the district electors for a 3 year term.
Daniel Mullan 746
Stephanie Esch 739
Kristopher McKoy 638
Frances “Frannie” Schmitz 579
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Daniel Mullan and Stephanie have been approved by the district electors for a 1 year term.
Jennifer Gunterman 222
Breanna Gum 154
Leda Turnage 142
Rachel Lewis 114
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT CERTIFIED that Jennifer Gunterman has been approved by the district electors for a 3 year term (Lone Rock/High School District).
BS 6/9
Leave a Reply