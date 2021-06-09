Bitterroot Health – opening in Stevensville in 2022

A new health care location will open in Stevensville in fall of 2022; Bitterroot Health – Stevensville, bringing health care services and specialty options to our growing community.

The new, 21,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility will be located on 11 acres off Highway 93 and Kootenai Creek Road. This new medical center will link Bitterroot Health doctors, medical teams and patients to the latest technology and innovative resources, in a spacious and soothing environment designed for healing and wellness. Featured services will include: Primary Care; Walk-In/Urgent Care, 7 days a week; Women’s Health Services; Rehabilitation Services; Lab Services; X-ray, CT, & Ultrasound; Specialty Services; Ambulance Services.

This new building is part of multiple renovation and expansion projects planned by Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH), which has seen exponential growth in services over the past few years. Special attention is being paid to the design and layout of the space, so that the patient experience is seamless, convenient and comfortable. From a large, central waiting area with combined registration for all services; to an open facility layout so as many services as possible are available – the goal is to provide more care options to the Stevensville community under one roof.

“Since our start, and our early roots in Hamilton, we have continued to expand, add specialties and services and grow to other areas in Ravalli County. We’re excited to bring more health care offerings to Stevensville,” said John Bishop, CEO of MDMH.

The new facility will be managed by Regional Director, Pete Dunn, who has been with MDMH since 2001 in the MDMH Rehabilitation Center. “We’re excited about this project, about offering convenient access to primary care and more specialties to this area,” said Dunn who’s overseen the growth of Rehabilitation Services in Hamilton. “To be able to bring more to this community is rewarding. My team and I look forward to serving the people in the northern part of Ravalli County and bringing them exceptional care close to home,” said Dunn.

MDMH will be seeking community input on services and offerings for the new Bitterroot Health – Stevensville location. To be part of the discussion, contact [email protected] or call (406) 375-4589.