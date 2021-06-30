Bitterroot Health expanding to Darby, opening in 2022

Bitterroot Health will open a new location in Darby in late 2022; the Bitterroot Health Darby – Scripps Clinic. The new clinic will replace the current Bitterroot Physicians Clinic, affiliated with Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH); the new name is part of the MDMH overarching rebrand to Bitterroot Health.

“We are proud of the legacy Margaret Daly established when she opened Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in 1931,” said John Bishop, CEO of MDMH. “As our community continues to grow, we felt it was important to expand services and further invest in the Darby community. The name Bitterroot Health brings our past into focus, as expanding care for more people in the Bitterroot Valley embraces Margaret Daly’s mission of providing care for all.

The importance of providing essential and quality health care close to home prompted the opening of the current Darby clinic in 2016 and it has become clear over the past five years that more services are needed. Thanks to the generosity of a primary donor, Mr. Scripps, a new Darby clinic will become a reality much sooner than it could have otherwise.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our offerings in Darby and provide services like x-ray, which has been something residents of Darby have needed to travel into Hamilton for,” said Katie Herczeg, FNP at the current Darby clinic.

Bitterroot Health Darby – Scripps Clinic will link doctors, medical teams and patients to the latest technology and innovative resources, in a spacious and soothing environment designed for healing. Featured services will include: primary care, lab services, X-ray, retail pharmacy, physical rehabilitation, and ambulance services.

This new facility in Darby will be managed by Bitterroot Health Regional Director Pete Dunn, who has been with MDMH since 2001 in the MDMH Rehabilitation Center. “We’ve had a great connection with our patients in Darby and it’s important to us that we continue to expand our health care services there,” said Dunn. “We realize that the people of Darby have to travel to Hamilton quite a bit for certain services, so it’s rewarding to turn the tables and bring more services to them.”

MDMH will be seeking community input on services and offerings for the new Bitterroot Health –Darby Scripps Clinic. To be part of the discussion, contact [email protected] or call (406) 375-4589.