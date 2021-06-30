Allen appointed to Stevensville Town Council

On June 28th, the Stevensville Town Council of two unanimously approved the appointment of Sydney Allen to fill the Ward 2 vacancy created by the resignation of Patrick Shourd. Allen was the only applicant. She had previously applied when Bob Michalson resigned last December, but Shourd was chosen at that time. Council members Paul Ludington and Jaime Devlin made the decision this time. Allen was immediately sworn in and took a seat at the table.

The council also considered the Ward 2 vacancy created by the resignation of Dempsey Vick. There were two applicants, former mayor Jim Crews (who also previously served on the council), and Sue Devlin, the mother of council member Jaime Devlin. Jaime Devlin excused herself and left the room for the deliberation.

Ludington said that he didn’t think either applicant was a viable candidate. He said to appoint Devlin would be inappropriate and added, “There isn’t anything on the planet that would allow me to appoint Mr. Crews.” Later he said that he didn’t believe that Crews had anything to offer “other than obstruction.”

The council of two, this time Ludington and Allen, voted unanimously to re-advertise the position for an additional two weeks.

With Devlin back in the room, the council of three voted unanimously, on the advice of the Town’s attorney, to hire an investigator at $200 per hour to look into the matter of the mayor’s claim for legal fees incurred from his case against Leanna Rodabaugh during last year’s recall attempt. The Town originally paid the claim but the mayor subsequently paid the money back to the Town.