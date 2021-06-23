Adoption Petition – minor child H.M.G.

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF:

H.M.G.,

A minor child,

Karen Elizabeth Brooks,

Petitioner

versus

Madison Elizabeth Galbraith

Respondent

Petitioner filed a petition for adoption and termination of parental rights of Respondent and the biological father of the minor child, H.H.G. A hearing on the adoption will take place on July 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ravalli County Courthouse, located at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Court’s phone number is 406-375-6710. Failure of the Respondent or the biological father to appear at that time will result in the termination of parental rights and Petitioner will adopt the minor child.

Petitioner’s attorney, Sean Paul Bracken,Esq, is located at 650 Colorado Gulch, Missoula, MT 59808 and his phone number is (406) 493-1249.

Respondent and biological father must file their written answer with the above-entitled Court, including the appropriate court fee, and serve a copy of their answer upon the Petitioner’s attorney at the address above. If Respondent or biological father fail to appear and answer or assert a counterclaim, the Petitioner may take judgment by default for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Failure to appear at the hearing constitutes a waiver of the individual’s interest in custody of the child and will result in the court’s termination of the individual’s rights to the child. Respondent and biological father are directed to appear in court at the time specified and to show cause why the petition should not be granted.

BS 6/23, 6/30, 7/7