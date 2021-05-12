Victor’s Hamburg receives Hannah’s Hope Fund gift

Sarah Hamburg, Victor Schools Spanish teacher has been awarded a monetary gift from Hannah’s Hope Fund to help with tuition costs. Hamburg is currently pursuing a Masters of Fine Arts degree at the University of Montana. Hamburg is in the Creative Pulse MFA Program: Integrated Art in Education and explains it this way:

“I am currently pursuing an MFA (Masters of Fine Arts) at the University of Montana. The program is designed to develop teachers’ implementation of art into their curriculum across content areas. Teaching Spanish, I have the benefit of being able to regularly apply art to lessons in culturally relevant ways from dance and music to making piñatas and sugar skulls; the creative juices are always flowing in my classroom. There are many benefits to using art in the classroom. It helps deepen cultural and self-understanding, as well as promotes growth mindset. Art can help kinesthetic learners solidify cultural concepts and gives all students a means of self-expression. Art has been invaluable in my life and education and it brings me great joy to bring it into my professional life.”

According to Diane Johnson Cottrell, “Sarah is a good example of a teacher that cares about her students. She is taking it upon herself to further her education to offer her students other ways to learn other than just linguistically… The students are given many avenues to express themselves, learn about a different language and culture, thus are enthusiastic about understanding others in their school, community, and society. Sarah is not only a teacher but also a motivator that is encouraging worldwide hope for unity and acceptance of one another. “

This is the third distribution from Hannah’s Hope Fund since its inception. The fund was established in memory of Cottrell’s daughter Hannah Gwen in the hopes that it would be a blessing to Victor School educators, staff, and children. Due to their dedication Hannah experienced great academic and sports success. She entered into the Victor Public School system as a kindergarten student and graduated in 2009 as the Valedictorian. With quiet strength and enthusiastic determination, she graduated from the University of Montana in 2013 with a double major in Elementary and English Education degrees and was hired as a 4th grade teacher at Hellgate Elementary in Missoula, as well as a Hellgate Middle School volleyball coach. Her life was tragically taken in an automobile accident on her way to help with a youth fundraiser in Victor on February 22, 2014. “Instead of asking why you left, now I ask, what beauty will I create in the space you no longer occupy?” Rudy Francisco. The family’s intent is to “humbly thank those that have and still do support our children with encouragement, discipline, praise and unselfish devotion to the students’ development.”

This Fund is open for donations from the public, educators, staff, alumni, parents, family, and friends. Through the auspices of the 501c Victor Schools Foundation your donation is tax exempt. The family will match every dollar, up to $250 per year. The funds donated will be distributed to the educational professional(s) to use toward the cost of continuing education, classes, workshops, supplies, materials, and other needs to creatively inspire students to be responsible stewards by motivation and encouragement through mental and physical activities.

Donations may be made at any Farmers State Bank branch with the notation “Hannah’s Hope Fund” on the memo line, or mailed to Victor Schools Foundation PO Box 1047, Victor MT 59875.