Truckers vaccinated at Conrad truck stop vaccine clinic

Governor Greg Gianforte on Thursday visited a vaccine clinic set up off I-15 in Conrad for truckers entering and exiting the state. Over 500 truckers had been vaccinated at the clinic as of Thursday.

“Working together with our neighbors to the north, we’re making this safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine available to truckers transporting goods in and out of Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Through this convenient, mobile vaccine clinic, over 500 truckers and travelers have been vaccinated to date. This is the kind of model our local public health partners can emulate across the state to make getting the vaccine easier and more convenient for Montanans.”

On May 7, Gov. Gianforte announced that Montana and Alberta signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide vaccines to Albertan truck drivers in Montana.

Montana began providing free vaccines to truckers entering and exiting the state on May 10 at the rest area off I-15 in Conrad. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until May 23.

Electronic signage on I-15 offers guidance to truckers on where to receive the vaccine.

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is working with Best Practice Medicine, a clinical staffing deployment vendor, to administer the vaccines.