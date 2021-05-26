Stevensville Schools open trustee position

Notice is hereby given, that pursuant to Montana Codes Annotated, the Board of Trustees declared an open trustee position at the special board meeting held May 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The term of the position is until May 2022. Interested parties must be of voting age, reside within the Stevensville School District and submit a letter of interest to the District Clerk at no later than 4:00 pm Friday June 4, 2021.

Interviews will take place June 8, 2021 at the regularly scheduled board meeting.

Stevensville Public Schools

District Office

300 Park Street

Stevensville, MT 59870

BS 5/26